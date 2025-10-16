HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Pawar family will not celebrate Diwali this year

Thu, 16 October 2025
14:22
NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule on Thursday said the Pawar family has decided not to celebrate Diwali festival this year.
 
"Our aunt, Bharati Prataprao Pawar, passed away recently. She was like a mother to all of us. Therefore, we, the entire Pawar family, have collectively decided not to celebrate this year's Diwali," the Lok Sabha member said in a post on X.
 
The annual Diwali celebrations and the programme of meeting relatives on the occasion of Diwali Padva at Govindbag in Pune's Baramati area will also not be held this year, said Sule, who is the daughter of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar.  
 
Bharati Pawar (77), wife of Sharad Pawar's younger brother Prataprao Pawar, passed away in March this year. -- PTI 

