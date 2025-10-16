What's so special about this temple the PM prayed at?

15:00





Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accompanied him. The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire nation. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayer at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam here in Nandyal district. "PM Modi performed Rudrabhishekam with Panchamuralu (a sacred mixture made of five ingredients -- cow milk, cow curd, cow ghee, honey, and sugar)," BJP sources said.