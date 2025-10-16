HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VIP walks out of Mahagatbandhan; stays after Rahul's intervention

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
23:49
image
After days of negotiations over seat sharing, Mukesh Sahani-led VIP almost walked out of the Mahagatbandhan on Thursday, but was stopped after top leaders intervened. 

According to a source, Sahani, who had been upset over not being given enough space in the coalition, all but exited the alliance. 

No dialogue had taken place between the VIP and RJD over the last two days. 

The source said Sahani reached out to CPI-ML-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who, in his turn, then reached out to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and stressed that the VIP must be accommodated. 

The sources said Rahul Gandhi discussed the matter with the top RJD leadership and also talked to Sahani. 

The interventions led the Vikassheel Insaan Party chief to write a letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his commitment to the alliance. 

In the letter, the VIP chief said that he was assured of being given a certain number of seats, which was not fulfilled. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump, Putin agree to fresh talks on Ukraine peace
LIVE! Trump, Putin agree to fresh talks on Ukraine peace

Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case

The Assam government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case.

Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah
Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the surrender of 258 Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO