VIP walks out of Mahagatbandhan; stays after Rahul's intervention

According to a source, Sahani, who had been upset over not being given enough space in the coalition, all but exited the alliance.





No dialogue had taken place between the VIP and RJD over the last two days.





The source said Sahani reached out to CPI-ML-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who, in his turn, then reached out to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and stressed that the VIP must be accommodated.





The sources said Rahul Gandhi discussed the matter with the top RJD leadership and also talked to Sahani.





The interventions led the Vikassheel Insaan Party chief to write a letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his commitment to the alliance.





In the letter, the VIP chief said that he was assured of being given a certain number of seats, which was not fulfilled. -- PTI

