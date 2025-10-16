Two-state solution to Palestine, food to Gaza: India@NAM

16:26

India at the NAM meet





Speaking at the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Committee on Palestine in Uganda's capital Kampala on Wednesday, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India remains steadfast in its support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty.





"Our ultimate objective remains a negotiated two-state solution, which is the only path to achieve lasting peace and overall prosperity," he said, stressing that the parameters of peace were clear a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders.





The MoS also highlighted India's consistent position since the escalation of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023. "We condemned terrorism and have held that the destruction, despair and suffering of civilians must end. Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other necessities without hindrance; hostages must be released; and a ceasefire must be in place immediately," he said. -- PTI

