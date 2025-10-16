Trump, Putin agree to fresh talks on Ukraine peace

23:09





In a post on Truth Details, Trump said Putin congratulated him and the United States on the 'great accomplishment of peace in the Middle East,' calling it a development 'dreamed of for centuries.'





Trump added that progress in the Middle East could aid negotiations to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





"President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children," Trump said in the post.





He said both sides agreed to hold a meeting of senior advisers next week, led on the US side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, before a proposed leaders' meeting in Budapest, Hungary.





Trump also said he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday to discuss his conversation with Putin.





"I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a "very productive' telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed prospects for ending the war in Ukraine and future trade ties.