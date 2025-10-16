Thousands of miles from home in a hospital in India, they met and fell in love

14:17





"I'd been single for a long time, and my mom was really sick, so I wasn't really in a headspace to meet anyone at all," Charlotte tells CNN Travel today. Read more here.

It was possibly the last place on earth Charlotte Phillips expected to find love. In a small hospital in Delhi, India, her mother, Janet, was undergoing a last-resort treatment for her debilitating neurodegenerative disease. She was confined to a hospital bed and the two were thousands of miles away from their home in the south of England.