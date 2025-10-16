Southwest monsoon withdraws from entire country: IMD

13:16





This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. It covered the entire country nine days before the usual date of July 8. This was the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020 when it did so by June 26.





The primary rain-bearing system usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15. India recorded 937.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 868.6 mm, a surplus of 8 per cent, in the entire four-month monsoon season that ended on September 30.





Earlier this month, the IMD said that most regions in India, barring some areas in the northwest, are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the post-monsoon season from October to December.





IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said 15 per cent more rainfall than normal is expected in October following bountiful rains in the June-September monsoon season. East and northeast India recorded 1,089.9 mm of rainfall, 20 per cent below the normal of 1,367.3 mm. -- PTI

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Thursday, a day after the usual date of October 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. At the same time, the northeast monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe, the IMD said.