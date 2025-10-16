HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shilpa Shetty forced to cancel foreign trip as...

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
16:01
image
Actress Shilpa Shetty has decided to cancel her planned foreign trip after the Bombay High Court recently refused to grant her permission, amidst an ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 60-crore fraud case.

On Thursday, Shetty's lawyer informed the Bombay High Court that the actress would not proceed with her travel plans following the court's decision to deny a temporary suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. 

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had issued the LOC against the couple as part of their investigation into a serious financial fraud case. 

The couple had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a temporary suspension of the LOC to enable them to travel abroad. However, the court refused their request, leading Shetty to cancel her trip. 

In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another individual for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore.

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead. 

According to Kothari, in 2015, Shetty and Kundra approached him through a mediator seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which promoted lifestyle products and ran an online shopping platform. The proposed interest rate was 12 per cent.

Later, they reportedly asked him to provide the funds as an "investment" instead of a loan, assuring him of monthly returns and repayment of principal. Kothari claimed he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and another Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement. 

The total amount was credited to Best Deal TV's bank accounts. Repeated attempts to recover the funds allegedly failed, and Kothari accused the couple of "dishonestly using" the money for personal benefit. Shilpa and Raj's lawyer, Prashant Patil, has denied the allegations and stated that they will present the "truth" to the investigating agencies. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shilpa Shetty forced to cancel foreign trip as...
LIVE! Shilpa Shetty forced to cancel foreign trip as...

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

SC asks EC to rectify typos, errors in Bihar voter list
SC asks EC to rectify typos, errors in Bihar voter list

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to address typographical errors and other mistakes in the final Bihar electoral roll. The court will hear further arguments on November 4.

Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports
Russia reacts to Trump's claim on India stopping oil imports

The Indian government is dealing with the matter having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place, he said.

Rapped by teacher for Insta messages, student kills self
Rapped by teacher for Insta messages, student kills self

A school in Kerala, India, suspended a teacher and headmistress after students protested the suicide of a 9th-grade student. The student reportedly took his own life after being questioned by his mother about social media messages and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO