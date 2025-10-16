HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee jumps 21 paise to close at 87.87 against US dollar

Thu, 16 October 2025
18:59
Rising for the second straight session, the rupee surged 21 paise to close at 87.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, buoyed by a softer American currency against major currencies and renewed risk-on sentiment among investors. 

Forex traders said that likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India and a firm trend in domestic equities further enthused investors. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened below the 88-mark at 87.76 against the greenback, and touched an intraday high of 87.68 per dollar. 

The domestic unit finally settled at 87.87 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a rise of 21 paise over its previous close. 

On Wednesday, the rupee bounced back sharply by 73 paise to close at 88.08 against the US dollar, posting its biggest intraday gain in nearly four months.

