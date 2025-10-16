HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Respect Sudha Murty's choice not to join caste census'

Thu, 16 October 2025
Congress Leader and Minister of Labour Department of Karnataka, Santosh Lad, reacted to Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty's decision not to participate in the socio-economic survey. 

"Whatever she has said, it's a way of expression. It's her choice. As a government, we cannot force anyone to participate in this. Who is influential or not...it is subjective. It is very debatable. I don't think it would have any impact on society. If she has taken her stand, I will respect her," he stated. 

The comment comes after Sudha Murty and her husband, and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, declined to participate in the socio-economic and education survey, commonly known as the caste survey in Karnataka, being conducted by the Congress-led government in the state. 

Murty, in a self-attested letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, stated that the family's refusal to participate in the survey was due to their belief that they do not belong to a backward community and therefore would not participate in this survey. 

In the letter, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty stated that they were refusing to provide personal details. "We and our family will not participate in the census, and we are confirming it through this letter," the letter read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that government schools in the State Will Be Closed from October 8 to October 18, allowing teachers involved in the ongoing social and educational survey to complete their work. -- ANI

