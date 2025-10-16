Popular govt in Manipur after Nov 15: BJP MLA

18:05





The Andro constituency MLA added that the new chief minister would also be selected by central party leaders.





"During a meeting between central leaders and BJP MLAs from the state in Delhi, they assured that a popular government will be installed after November 15," he said.





He added, "The leader (chief minister) will be selected by the Centre. There is no option now. Everyone wants to be the chief minister. What I want is for the Centre to select a CM."





Shyamkumar was among the 26 BJP MLAs who camped in Delhi for a week recently. -- PTI

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Th Shyamkumar on Thursday claimed that a new popular state government will be installed by the Centre after November 15.