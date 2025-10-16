O mere sona re! Gold surges to Rs 1.28 lakh/10g

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thu, 16 October 2025
Gold prices on Thursday surged by Rs 1,185 to scale an all-time high of Rs 1,28,395 per 10 grams in the domestic futures trade, while the yellow metal crossed the USD 4,250 per ounce globally, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, and persistent geopolitical tensions. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed by Rs 1,185, or 0.93 per cent, to reach a new peak of Rs 1,28,395 per 10 grams. 

Extending the gains for the fifth consecutive session, the February 2026 contract for the yellow metal futures also rose sharply by Rs 977, or 0.76 per cent, to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,29,380 per 10 grams. 

"Gold prices remain elevated at record levels, driven by expectations of more interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing," Darshan Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said. 

He added that the futures market now anticipates a larger rate cut from the Fed, possibly later this month or December, which could give gold prices another boost. "Gold is also likely to remain a safe-haven asset, supported by concerns over rising and potentially unsustainable debt levels, a weakening US dollar, and continued buying by central banks," Desai said. Tracking yellow metal, silver prices also surged to new peaks on the MCX. The white metal for December delivery appreciated by Rs 2,454, or 1.51 per cent, to hit a record Rs 1,64,660 per kilogram.

Similarly, the March 2026 contract extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session by rising Rs 2,699, or 1.6 per cent, to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,64,958 per kg on the commodities bourse. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.17 per cent to 98.63, further aiding the appeal for bullion prices. In the international market, Comex gold futures continued their upward march by climbing to a record of USD 4,254.80 per ounce.

"Gold prices rose above USD 4,250 per ounce on Thursday, continuing its rally to a new record, driven by safe-haven demand and growing expectations of a dovish US monetary policy," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said. 

Trivedi added that the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks highlighted signs of a weakening labour market, which prompted investors to nearly fully price in a 25 basis points rate cut at this month's meeting, with another likely in December. Silver futures also followed suit in the global markets. The metal for December delivery rose to hit a lifetime high of USD 52.86 per ounce. -- PTI

