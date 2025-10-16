No proposal from MNS on joining INDIA bloc: Congress

18:08

MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image





Talking to reporters here, Sapkal asserted the issue of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joining INDIA bloc doesn't arise as no proposal in this regard has been received yet from the Raj Thackeray-headed outfit.





MNS president Raj Thackeray was part of an Opposition delegation that met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam in Mumbai on Wednesday to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the voters' list head of the local body polls in the state.





The MNS is not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a state-level grouping of Opposition parties in Maharashtra.





MVA constituents Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and Nationalist Congress Party-SP are also members of the INDIA bloc.





Sapkal clarified the Opposition delegation's visit to election officials had nothing to do with the MNS's possible entry into the alliance. -- PTI

