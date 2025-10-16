HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No proposal from MNS on joining INDIA bloc: Congress

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
18:08
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday clarified that no proposal has been received from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS on joining the Opposition INDIA bloc, a national level front against the ruling BJP. 

Talking to reporters here, Sapkal asserted the issue of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joining INDIA bloc doesn't arise as no proposal in this regard has been received yet from the Raj Thackeray-headed outfit. 

MNS president Raj Thackeray was part of an Opposition delegation that met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam in Mumbai on Wednesday to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the voters' list head of the local body polls in the state. 

The MNS is not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a state-level grouping of Opposition parties in Maharashtra. 

MVA constituents Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and Nationalist Congress Party-SP are also members of the INDIA bloc. 

Sapkal clarified the Opposition delegation's visit to election officials had nothing to do with the MNS's possible entry into the alliance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Popular govt in Manipur after Nov 15: BJP MLA
LIVE! Popular govt in Manipur after Nov 15: BJP MLA

K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces
K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to bring in rules to regulate RSS activities, including marches and events in public places and government premises, requiring prior government permission.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call
Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call

A Mumbai man helped a woman deliver a baby on a railway platform with the guidance of a doctor over a video call after she went into labor on a local train.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO