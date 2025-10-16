Mum-Ahd highway jam enters day 5, thousands stranded





The jam allegedly began due to ongoing road repair work and the diversion of heavy vehicles.





The Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch of National Highway 48 (NH-48) is one of India's busiest routes, connecting Maharashtra and Gujarat.





Despite being an important trade and travel corridor, the highway remains plagued by poor planning and delays in repair work.

The long queues have caused massive inconvenience, with ambulances stuck, passengers missing flights and trains, and vehicles crawling for kilometres near Vasai and Palghar, reports Moneycontrol.