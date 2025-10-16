HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mum-Ahd highway jam enters day 5, thousands stranded

Thu, 16 October 2025
16:45
image
Traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway has continued for the fifth straight day on Thursday, leaving thousands of commuters and truck drivers stranded for hours.

The long queues have caused massive inconvenience, with ambulances stuck, passengers missing flights and trains, and vehicles crawling for kilometres near Vasai and Palghar, reports Moneycontrol.

The jam allegedly began due to ongoing road repair work and the diversion of heavy vehicles. 

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch of National Highway 48 (NH-48) is one of India's busiest routes, connecting Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Despite being an important trade and travel corridor, the highway remains plagued by poor planning and delays in repair work.

