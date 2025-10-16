MP Dalit attacked, urinated upon for opposing illegal mining

21:45





The incident occurred on October 14 in Matwara village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Bahoriband police station limits, he said.





"Ramanuj Pandey, Ram Bihari Pandey, Pawan Pandey and Satish Pandey allegedly assaulted and insulted Rajkumar Chaudhary. All five are residents of Matwara village. A case was registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act today. The four are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," said additional superintendent of police Santosh Deharia.





Chaudhary alleged Pawan Pandey, who is also the village sarpanch's son, urinated on him, subjected him to casteist slurs and threatened to kill him if he approached police.





Chaudhary claimed the accused were carrying out illegal mining near his farm, which he had opposed.





Incidentally, a similar incident in 2023 in Sidhi district, around 200 kilometres away from Katni, had hit national headlines and become a major issue during the assembly polls later that year. -- PTI

