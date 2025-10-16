'Modi assured me...': Trump's big claim on Russian oil

08:34

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil.





In response to a question, Trump said, "I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop."





The US President said that he would now "get China to do the same thing." Trump further said that he shares a "great relationship" with PM Modi.





"There will be no oil. He's not buying oil," Trump said.





He further added that the change would not take place immediately, but "within a short period of time".