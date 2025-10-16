HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Modi assured me...': Trump's big claim on Russian oil

Thu, 16 October 2025
United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil.

In response to a question, Trump said, "I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop."

The US President said that he would now "get China to do the same thing." Trump further said that he shares a "great relationship" with PM Modi.

"There will be no oil. He's not buying oil," Trump said. 

He further added that the change would not take place immediately, but "within a short period of time".

