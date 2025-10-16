HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked for third time

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
21:10
image
Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident.

The surrey police service is investigating after reports of shots fired at the outlet, Kap's cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., as per City News Vancouver.

Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."

While staff were reportedly present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported.Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not aware of any talks between Modi, Trump: MEA
LIVE! Not aware of any talks between Modi, Trump: MEA

North Bastar, Abujhmad Maoist-free: Chhattisgarh CM
North Bastar, Abujhmad Maoist-free: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that North Bastar and Abujhmad regions are now free of Naxal violence, with the fight against Naxalism in South Bastar reaching a decisive phase. He attributes this success to...

Shilpa Shetty withdraws plea in HC for travel nod
Shilpa Shetty withdraws plea in HC for travel nod

Shilpa Shetty, involved in a Rs 60-crore cheating case with Raj Kundra, withdrew her application to travel abroad as plans did not materialize. The court accepted the withdrawal and scheduled a hearing for their plea seeking suspension...

Sexual offences against children up by 94 pc in 5 years
Sexual offences against children up by 94 pc in 5 years

A new report indicates a significant rise in reported sexual offences against children in India, but also highlights strong prosecution rates and detection systems.

ASI's suicide note seeks probe into IPS officer's assets
ASI's suicide note seeks probe into IPS officer's assets

Haryana Police have registered an abetment of suicide case following the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who left behind a note and video alleging corruption against a deceased IPS officer. The case follows the recent suicide of IG...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO