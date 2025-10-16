Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked for third time

21:10





The surrey police service is investigating after reports of shots fired at the outlet, Kap's cafe, on 85 Avenue and 120 Street, Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., as per City News Vancouver.





Kulvir Sidhu, reportedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility in a viral social media post.





"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulvir Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."





While staff were reportedly present inside the premises during the shooting, no injuries were reported.Kapil Sharma and his team have not issued any statement yet. -- ANI

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was reportedly targeted in another shooting incident.