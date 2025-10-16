India pitches for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil

00:21





During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.





Defence Minister of Brazil, Jos Mcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.





It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.





India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.





"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," the statement said.





They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the ministry said. -- PTI

