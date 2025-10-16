HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India pitches for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil

Thu, 16 October 2025
India is learnt to have pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi. 

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. 

Defence Minister of Brazil, Jos Mcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement. 

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said. 

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership. 

"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," the statement said. 

They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the ministry said. -- PTI

