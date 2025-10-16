Four friends burnt alive as car catches fire after collision with trailer

09:44





According to the police, five youths from Dabar, Gudamalani (Barmer), had gone to Sindhari for work. They were returning home after 12 am. About 30 kilometres from their home, their car collided with an oncoming trailer on the Mega Highway.





Balotra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Neeraj Sharma, confirmed the deaths of Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), who died on the spot due to burn injuries. The car driver, Dilip Singh, was seriously injured in the accident. -- ANI

Four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said. The car driver was seriously injured in the incident.