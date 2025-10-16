HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four friends burnt alive as car catches fire after collision with trailer

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said. The car driver was seriously injured in the incident. 

According to the police, five youths from Dabar, Gudamalani (Barmer), had gone to Sindhari for work. They were returning home after 12 am. About 30 kilometres from their home, their car collided with an oncoming trailer on the Mega Highway.

Balotra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Neeraj Sharma, confirmed the deaths of Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), who died on the spot due to burn injuries. The car driver, Dilip Singh, was seriously injured in the accident. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Torture, sexual abuse in RSS camps'; man kills himself
LIVE! 'Torture, sexual abuse in RSS camps'; man kills himself

'Modi Assured Me...': Trump
'Modi Assured Me...': Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'
'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'

'Will any coach think of keeping out Rohit and Kohli from the ODI team? That means there is something going on within the team against the two players.'Manoj Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is for India, said iconic players like...

'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'
'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'

'Pakistan is uncomfortable with the Indian presence in Afghanistan. They want the Taliban to ensure that there is no Indian presence in Afghanistan.'

Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held
Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held

Despite being a doctor, Mahendra allegedly did not perform CPR. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Muni Reddy alleged. Postmortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports later confirmed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO