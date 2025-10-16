HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Durgapur gang-rape: Police plan identification parade

Thu, 16 October 2025
The police are planning to conduct a test identification parade so that the Durgapur gang rape victim can identify and confirm whether the arrested individuals were indeed the perpetrators of the crime that took place on the night of October 10, an official said on Wednesday. 

The police will move the court seeking permission to carry out the TI parade as part of their investigation into the incident that took place in a jungle near the private medical college where she is studying medicine. 

"TI Parade is on the cards as part of our probe. We will seek permission from the court in this regard," the officer told PTI. 

Six people, including a male friend of the victim with whom the 2nd year MBBS student had gone out of the campus that night for dinner, were arrested so far in connection with the crime. 

Leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and Odisha BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi have demanded the TI parade to identify the "real culprits". 

The police are also planning to conduct a medico-legal examination of the survivor's friend on October 16 or the following day, the officer said. 

Investigators are also considering a gait pattern analysis linked to the crime. -- PTI

