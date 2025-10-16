Diwali cheer: Sensex jumps 862 points

16:34





Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 83,467.66. During the day, it zoomed 1,010.05 points or 1.22 per cent to 83,615.48. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent to 25,585.30.





From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers. However, Eternal and Infosys were the laggards. -- PTI

Equity markets ended sharply higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex rising 862.23 points and the Nifty scaling 25,585.30 level, tracking a rally in global markets amid US Fed rate cut hopes.