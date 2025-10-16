HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Diwali cheer: Sensex jumps 862 points

Thu, 16 October 2025
16:34
image
Equity markets ended sharply higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex rising 862.23 points and the Nifty scaling 25,585.30 level, tracking a rally in global markets amid US Fed rate cut hopes.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 83,467.66. During the day, it zoomed 1,010.05 points or 1.22 per cent to 83,615.48. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent to 25,585.30. 

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers. However, Eternal and Infosys were the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka to curb RSS activities in public, govt spaces
ASI's suicide note seeks probe into IPS officer's assets
Haryana Police have registered an abetment of suicide case following the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who left behind a note and video alleging corruption against a deceased IPS officer. The case follows the recent suicide of IG...

All Guj ministers except CM resign ahead of cabinet rejig
All Gujarat ministers, except the Chief Minister, resigned a day before the planned cabinet expansion. The expansion is scheduled for Friday.

Did Modi really assure Trump on Russian oil? Govt responds
India said it is broad-basing and diversifying sourcing of petroleum product to meet market conditions.

Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held
Despite being a doctor, Mahendra allegedly did not perform CPR. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Muni Reddy alleged. Postmortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports later confirmed...

