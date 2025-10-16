HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, says her family

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
11:24
image
Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family has revealed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received following her death last week. 

The Oscar-winning actor, known for her acclaimed performances in films such as "Annie Hall", "The Godfather" trilogy, "Manhattan", "Something's Gotta Give" and "Reds", passed away at the age of 79 on October 11. 

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," the family said in a statement to American news outlet People magazine. 

The family also suggested that her fans could make donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter. "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," the family said. 

Keaton was celebrated for her decades-long career in film and her distinct on-screen charm, which made her one of Hollywood's most enduring stars. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" (1977) and earned multiple Oscar nominations throughout her career, including for "Reds" (1981), "Marvin's Room" (1996), and "Something's Gotta Give" (2003). Since her death last week, tributes have been pouring in from her co-stars and friends for the Oscar-winning actor, who, apart from her celebrated film career, was also admired for her passion for architectural preservation and her love for animals. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will India now stop buying oil from Russia? Govt says...
LIVE! Will India now stop buying oil from Russia? Govt says...

Hijab row: Church-run school to move Kerala HC
Hijab row: Church-run school to move Kerala HC

Joshi Kaithavalappil, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of St Rita's Public School, told PTI that the DDE's report was submitted without a proper inquiry. "We have decided to approach the Kerala high court against the...

'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'
'Taliban Was Never Anti-India'

'Pakistan is uncomfortable with the Indian presence in Afghanistan. They want the Taliban to ensure that there is no Indian presence in Afghanistan.'

'We Don't Choose Between Right And Wrong'
'We Don't Choose Between Right And Wrong'

'What governments have been doing -- in civil service, journalism, business, everywhere -- is making it difficult to do the right thing.''Media now ask themselves: "Is it feasible for us to do this story? Will this make our life...

Modi is frightened of Trump, allows him to decide...: Rahul
Modi is frightened of Trump, allows him to decide...: Rahul

His assertion came after Trump claimed that his "friend" PM Modi has assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, a move he described as a big step toward increasing pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO