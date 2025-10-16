HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi police bar officers, staff from visiting seniors with gifts on Diwali

Thu, 16 October 2025
19:59
The Delhi police issued a directive prohibiting all officers and personnel from visiting the residences of senior officers with or without gifts or flower bouquets on the occasion of Diwali, a police source said on Thursday. 

The circular, issued on October 10, warned that any violation of the instructions would be "viewed adversely." 

"All officers or men are directed not to visit the residence of any of their senior officers with or without gifts or even flower bouquets on the occasion of Deepawali," the order said. 

The directive, issued by a senior police officer, has been circulated to all special, joint, additional and deputy commissioners of police, along with other senior officials and units across Delhi. -- PTI

