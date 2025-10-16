HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Closely monitoring situation: India on Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes

Thu, 16 October 2025
File image
India on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the situation arising out of the deadly conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and took a potshot at Islamabad for its "old practice" of blaming neighbours for its own internal failures. 

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. 

He also announced that India's "technical mission" in Kabul will transition into an embassy in the next few days. 

The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last week following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. 

Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated. 

Both sides claimed inflicting heavy casualties on the other. 

The two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday. 

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Three things are clear -- one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities," Jaiswal said. -- PTI

