Bihar polls: Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination papers from Mahua seat

Thu, 16 October 2025
18:39
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal by his father and founding president Lalu Prasad, on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district. 

Tej Pratap, who recently floated political outfit Janshakti Janta Dal, submitted his documents while carrying a photograph of his late grandmother. 

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap said, "I have worked a lot in Mahua... earlier, when I represented the seat, I got a medical college sanctioned in the area. Now, I promise the people here that if I get elected, I will get an engineering college sanctioned in the area. Besides, I will keep doing other development works here."   

He had represented the Mahua seat till 2020, when the party made him shift to Hasanpur. 

"I filed my nomination papers with the blessings of my late grandmother," he said, adding that my father used to do the same thing when he was contesting polls. 

The Janshakti Janta Dal recently released a list of its 21 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. -- PTI

