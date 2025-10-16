HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar polls: Tej Pratap holds assets worth Rs 2.88 cr, faces 8 cases

Thu, 16 October 2025
21:56
Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat on Thursday as a Janshakti Janta Dal nominee, declared that he has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.88 crore, marginally up from the value of his properties disclosed five years ago. 

Yadav recently floated the political outfit Janshakti Janta Dal after being expelled from the RJD. 

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer, along with his nomination papers, Tej Pratap disclosed that he holds movable assets worth Rs 91.65 lakh, down from Rs 1.22 crore in 2020, and immovable properties worth Rs 1.96 crore, up from Rs 1.6 crore five years ago. 

As per the affidavit filed by Yadav on Thursday, he is facing eight pending cases but has not been convicted in any of these cases. 

The details of her estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, were missing in his affidavit, as a divorce petition has been filed in a family court, Patna. 

Yadav had represented the Mahua seat as an RJD legislator till 2020, when the party made him shift to Hasanpur. 

He submitted his nomination papers while carrying a photograph of his late grandmother. -- PTI

