Attack on CJI: SC cautions against ill-effects of 'unregulated' SM

The Attorney General has granted consent for initiating contempt action against an advocate, who had hurled a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, the Supreme Court was on Thursday informed.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was requested by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief and senior advocate Vikas Singh that the contempt case be heard against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who hurled a shoe at the CJI.





Singh said social media has gone "berserk" over the incident that took place on October 6 and was demeaning the institutional integrity and dignity.





Mehta and Singh urged the court to pass a restraining order on social media, saying all kinds of demeaning comments are being made.





The bench said the fundamental right of speech and expression is not absolute and cannot be at the cost of the integrity and dignity of others.





It pointed out to the ill-effects of the "unregulated" nature of social media and said, "we are both product and consumer" of the content.





The top court, however, was reluctant to list the contempt case urgently, saying "Lets see if some saleable points are still left after a week."





On October 6, in a shocking security breach, 71-year-old Kishore hurled a shoe towards the CJI in his courtroom which prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.





The CJI, who remained unfazed during and after the unprecedented incident during the court proceedings, asked the court officials and the security personnel present inside the courtroom to "just ignore" it and to let off the errant lawyer with a warning. -- PTI