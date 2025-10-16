HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam to seek fast-track court trial for Zubeen's death

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
19:25
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will request the Gauhati high court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. 

The Assam cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor on the recommendation of the advocate general, who will be engaged only for the hearing of the case from the filing of the charge sheet to the delivery of justice, he said. 

"There is usually a complaint that courts take a long time to deliver justice. So the state cabinet has decided to approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court for a fast track hearing into the case after the Special Investigating Team submits its chargesheet," Sarma said at the press conference in Guwahati. 

He said that the SIT has assured him that investigations will be completed by the end of November and the charge sheet will be submitted most likely in the first week of December. 

The cabinet has also approved constitution of an 11-member committee, comprising family members and notable personalities, to plan and design the final resting place of Garg, the CM said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam to seek fast-track court trial for Zubeen's death
LIVE! Assam to seek fast-track court trial for Zubeen's death

K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces
K'taka moves to rein in RSS events in public, govt spaces

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to bring in rules to regulate RSS activities, including marches and events in public places and government premises, requiring prior government permission.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call
Mumbai man helps deliver child with doc on video call

A Mumbai man helped a woman deliver a baby on a railway platform with the guidance of a doctor over a video call after she went into labor on a local train.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO