25 transgenders consume 'phenyl' in Indore; hospitalised

Thu, 16 October 2025
Nearly 25 persons from the transgender community in Indore claimed to have consumed phenyl, following which they were hospitalised, an official said.

None of the patients was in a critical condition, Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, Superintendent-in-Charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, told PTI on Wednesday.

"Around 25 persons from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They claimed to have consumed phenyl together on Wednesday night, but this cannot be immediately confirmed," the official said.

What triggered the mass act was not yet clear.

Asked about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Only after investigation will it become clear as to what substance the transgender community people had consumed, and why."

Another police official said the incident may be related to a dispute between two local groups of the transgender community. -- PTI 

