Woman says she was raped, robbed on train in AP

Wed, 15 October 2025
10:57
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knife point and robbed aboard a passenger train running between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations of Andhra Pradesh, the railway police said in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred on October 13 when the woman, belonging to Rajamahendravaram, boarded the Santragachi Special Express to travel to Charlapally here. She was in the ladies coach and initially travelling alone. When the train halted at Guntur Railway Station, an unidentified man, aged about 40 years, approached the coach and attempted to open the door. Even after the complainant informed him it was a ladies coach and tried to lock the door, he convinced her to open it, entered the coach and closed it from inside. 

As the train was moving between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations, the man allegedly threatened her with a knife and "raped" her, the complainant said. The accused also beat her up and robbed her of cash Rs 5,600 and a mobile phone. 

When the train was approaching Peddakurapadu Railway Station, the accused jumped off and escaped. The woman continued her journey to Charlapally and approached Secunderabad Government Railway Police to seek legal action. 

Based on the complaint, a 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered in connection with the incident for further investigation and was being transferred to Nadikudi Police Station of Andhra Pradesh, GRP officials said. -- PTI

