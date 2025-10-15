HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
WHO Issues Alert Against 3 Cough Syrups

Wed, 15 October 2025
08:51
image
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three cough syrups that have caused deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhindwara, urging national regulatory authorities worldwide to immediately notify it if they are detected in their country.

These syrups include specific batches of Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, respectively.

The cough syrups were in focus after it was found that they contain high levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), an industrial-grade contaminant, which is toxic to humans, and when consumed, can prove fatal.

WHO said these contaminated oral liquid medicines are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.

The global health body has also advised healthcare professionals to report the detection of these substandard products and any incident of adverse effects, or lack of expected effects, to their national regulatory authorities or National Pharmacovigilance Centre.

WHO has further called for increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these substandard products.

'Increased surveillance of the informal/unregulated market is also advised,' the alert issued late on Monday said.

This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) informed WHO that none of the contaminated medicines have been exported from India.

The alert added that there is currently no evidence of illegal export.

While relevant state authorities have ordered an immediate halt to production of these syrups and suspended product authorisations, a recall of the contaminated products has also been initiated by relevant state authorities.

NRAs have also been advised to carefully evaluate risks associated with any oral liquid medicines originating from the same manufacturing sites- particularly those produced since December 2024.


-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

