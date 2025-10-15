WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA

20:39

In the report, Bose has given a detailed account of his findings in the case and also about his interactions with the survivor and her parents, he said.





"A report has been submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in connection with the governor's findings in the Durgapur case. A copy of the report was sent to the Home Ministry as well," the official told PTI.





Bose had gone to Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district and spoken to the victim hailing from Jaleswar in neighbouring Odisha, and her parents. President Droupadi Murmu also belongs to Odisha.





The second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped when she had gone out of the private medical college campus with a male friend to fetch food on the evening of October 10.





The police have so far arrested six people, including the friend, for their alleged involvement in the crime, which has sparked a huge political uproar in the state. -- PTI

