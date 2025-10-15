HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wangchuk's wife to amend petition, challenge grounds of detention

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
11:39
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 29 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention after noting that she wants to amend her petition. 

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail has filed an affidavit that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenue. 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, said they will file an application to amend the petition and challenge the grounds of detention.

During the hearing, Sibal requested that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife. The apex court noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife.

The top court on October 6 had issues notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention and posted the matter for hearing on October 14. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's neighbours are at war: 12 civilians dead
LIVE! India's neighbours are at war: 12 civilians dead

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, relaxing the ban on green firecrackers as a temporary measure from October 18 to 21. The court has asked pollution control boards to monitor...

500 students stuck for 12 hours on Ahmedabad highway
500 students stuck for 12 hours on Ahmedabad highway

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district stranded more than 500 students and commuters for nearly 12 hours.

'This time, nothing is well in NDA': BJP's Bihar ally
'This time, nothing is well in NDA': BJP's Bihar ally

Kuswaha told reporters at the airport that "Everything will be fine. With this hope and belief, we are going to Delhi."

'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'

'A tally less than 150, even if it is 120 or 130, shall be a defeat for me'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO