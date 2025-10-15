HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Violent protests as Zubeen death accused brought to jail

Wed, 15 October 2025
17:34
Assam Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse an agitated mob that hurled stones at vehicles carrying five accused arrested in cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case as they were being brought to Baksa Central Jail, police said.

A few people, including a policewoman, were injured and glass panes of vehicles were smashed, while some journalists covering the protests were also hit by stones, a senior officer said.  

A large number of protesters gathered outside the prison in Mussalpur area, and as the convoy of vehicles carrying the accused for being lodged in the prison arrived, they started pelting the vehicles with stones, he said.

Vehicles were set on fire, stones pelted as protest turned violent outside Baksa District Jail in Assam's Baksa district after five accused in Zubeen Garg death case - main event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs Nandeswar Bora, were brought to the jail after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) today sent them to judicial custody.

Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, a large number of people gathered near Baksa district jail, and some among them started pelted stones targeting the vehicles carrying the accused persons to the jail.

