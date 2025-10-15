Violent protests as Zubeen death accused brought to jail

17:34





Demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, a large number of people gathered near Baksa district jail, and some among them started pelted stones targeting the vehicles carrying the accused persons to the jail.

Assam Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse an agitated mob that hurled stones at vehicles carrying five accused arrested in cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case as they were being brought to Baksa Central Jail, police said.