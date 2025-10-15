HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump's warning to Hamas: Disarm or be disarmed

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
10:37
Trump with Netanyahu in Israel
Trump with Netanyahu in Israel
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Hamas would be required to surrender its weapons under the terms of the recently negotiated peace agreement, warning that the US would take action if it failed to do so. 

"They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm," Trump said. "And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them." 

"They know I'm not playing games," he added. 

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House. The meeting came shortly after the US government announced a USD 20 billion financial support package to help stabilise Argentina's economy. 

His comments came a day after he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," declaring that the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" had been defeated, and that the "long and painful nightmare" was finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians. 

The President's statement on Hamas' disarmament added further clarity to the terms of the US-brokered peace agreement, which he said would mark the beginning of the "Golden Age" of Israel and the Middle East. Trump emphasised that the militant group must adhere to its pledge to disarm or face decisive action, underscoring Washington's firm stance on ensuring compliance. 

Addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Trump said the ceasefire was not merely an end to hostilities but a transformative moment for the region. "It was not only the End of a war--it was the END of an age of terror and death," he stated, adding that the entire region had endorsed the plan to demilitarise Gaza and disarm Hamas. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman says she was raped, robbed on train in AP
LIVE! Woman says she was raped, robbed on train in AP

'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'

'A tally less than 150, even if it is 120 or 130, shall be a defeat for me'

Fresh fighting erupts between Pak forces and Afghan Taliban
Fresh fighting erupts between Pak forces and Afghan Taliban

PTV News reported that Afghan Taliban posts sustained heavy damage, with at least one tank destroyed after being hit.

Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy
Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy

A string of welfare schemes and promises tests the state's budget, which is already heavily dependent on central support and spends little as capital outlay.

Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs
Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs

According to the Justice Department, Tellis, 64, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, served as an unpaid senior adviser to the State Department and was also a contractor with the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO