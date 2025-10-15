Trump's warning to Hamas: Disarm or be disarmed

10:37

Trump with Netanyahu in Israel





"They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm," Trump said. "And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them."





"They know I'm not playing games," he added.





Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House. The meeting came shortly after the US government announced a USD 20 billion financial support package to help stabilise Argentina's economy.





His comments came a day after he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," declaring that the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" had been defeated, and that the "long and painful nightmare" was finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians.





The President's statement on Hamas' disarmament added further clarity to the terms of the US-brokered peace agreement, which he said would mark the beginning of the "Golden Age" of Israel and the Middle East. Trump emphasised that the militant group must adhere to its pledge to disarm or face decisive action, underscoring Washington's firm stance on ensuring compliance.





Addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Trump said the ceasefire was not merely an end to hostilities but a transformative moment for the region. "It was not only the End of a war--it was the END of an age of terror and death," he stated, adding that the entire region had endorsed the plan to demilitarise Gaza and disarm Hamas. -- ANI

