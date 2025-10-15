HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN court grants bail to TVK functionaries in Karur stampede case

Wed, 15 October 2025
The Karur Judicial Magistrate Court I on Wednesday granted bail to TVK functionaries V P Mathiyazhagan and Masi Pounraj, rejecting the police plea for extending their custody in the Karur stampede case. 

TVK's Karur West district secretary Mathiyazhagan, and Karur Central town secretary Pounraj will be freed after completing formalities, TVK advocate Srinivasan said. 

Both the office bearers were taken into custody in connection with the September 27 stampede at the political rally addressed by TVK founder Vijay. 

The stampede claimed the lives of 41 people. 

"Technically, the police can't ask for remand extension, as the case has been shifted to the CBI, which alone can make the request," Srinivasan told reporters. 

"Both will be freed after completing the formalities," he added. -- PTI

