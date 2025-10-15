HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
This is Tejashwi's net worth as per poll affidavit

Wed, 15 October 2025
19:53
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar on Wednesday, owns movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him. 

Yadav's wife, Rajshree alias Rachel Iris Godinho owns assets worth Rs 1.88 crore. Raghopur will go for polls in the first of the two phases of election on November 6. 

Yadav, the sitting MLA of Raghopur constituency, first won from the seat in 2015. 

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with his nomination, Yadav disclosed that he holds moveable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.88 crore. 

His wife, Rajshree holds immovable assets worth Rs 59.69 lakh. 

According to the affidavit, Tejashwi has a total of Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand while his wife has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand. 

The RJD leader has several bank accounts and liabilities worth Rs 55.55 lakh. -- PTI

