The handshake that Trump got wrong

Legend and nine-time Wimbledon Ladies Singles champion, Martina Navratilova, remarks on the US president's 'power' handshakes with world leaders in Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit.
Here, Donald Trump pulls France PM Emmanuel Macron towards him several times in a seeming show of strength.
Navratilova remarks: "He is such a weakling- trying to dominate a handshake because that is all he has got."
In fact, Trump's handshakes have been remarked upon in social media, with people unanimously dissing him.