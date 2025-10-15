HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejashwi to file his nomination tomorrow

Wed, 15 October 2025
10:30
Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, will file his nomination papers from the Raghopur seat tomorrow. Tejashwi, who is a former Bihar deputy chief minister, said in a press release that he is going to Hajipur, the district headquarters of Vaishali, to file his nomination papers accompanied by a large number of RJD leaders and workers.

Tejashwi Yadav is currently MLA from Raghopur and is also the chief ministerial candidate of his party. Raghopur is considered a traditional stronghold of the RJD, a bastion of the Lalu-Rabri family for years.

Currently the party's de facto chief, Tejashwi won the seat in the 2020 and 2015 assembly polls.

His father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice and Rabri Devi won the seat thrice. 

Raghopur is a Yadav dominated rural constituency. In recent decades no non-Yadav has won the seat.

MI Khan in Patna

