Sensex jumps 575 points, Nifty ends above 25,300

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 575 points while Nifty closed above 25,300 on Wednesday on buying in banking and financial shares, driven by a rally in Asian and European markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 82,605.43. During the day, it surged 697.04 points or 0.84 per cent to 82,727.02. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,323.55. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Eternal and Adani Ports were also among the winners. However, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards.