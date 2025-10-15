HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex jumps 575 points, Nifty ends above 25,300

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
16:41
image
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 575 points while Nifty closed above 25,300 on Wednesday on buying in banking and financial shares, driven by a rally in Asian and European markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 82,605.43. During the day, it surged 697.04 points or 0.84 per cent to 82,727.02. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,323.55. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Eternal and Adani Ports were also among the winners. However, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Palestinian body flags executions in Gaza after ceasefire
LIVE! Palestinian body flags executions in Gaza after ceasefire

Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers
Pakistan army kills over 40 Afghan Taliban attackers

The Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of PoK's Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces, the army said.

Engineering student raped by classmate in Kolkata
Engineering student raped by classmate in Kolkata

The woman alleged that she became unconscious after consuming drinks laced with drugs, and later, she was raped by the accused, a senior officer said.

Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and King Shivdutt in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan
Aussies tease India over handshake snub with Pakistan

Players including Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Alyssa Healy highlighted the controversy in a playful, teasing manner.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO