Palestinian body flags executions in Gaza after ceasefire

Body bags in Gaza. File pic





The ICHR said the apparent 'extrajudicial executions' in the al Sabra neighborhood in western Gaza City were "preceded by other killings of civilians," including a journalist in the same area.





"The wave of summary executions without trial, and incidents of shooting people in the legs that have occurred after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, cannot be justified under any circumstances," the statement added, calling for those who participated in the crimes to be held responsible.





"These violations also reflect the deep collapse of public order and the disintegration of law enforcement institutions," the ICHR continued.





"They are a direct and devastating consequence of the Israeli aggression and its policies, which have targeted Palestinian institutional structures and created a dangerous legal and humanitarian vacuum that threatens the foundations of justice and community security.





"The ICHR calls on all Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip, especially Hamas, to shoulder their national and legal responsibilities in protecting public rights and freedoms, ensuring the right to life and the rule of law, and preventing any abuses or assaults against citizens or property," the statement added. -- CNN

The Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR), a rights organization established by late Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat, expressed deep concern about the apparent executions that recently took place in the Gaza Strip, reports CNN