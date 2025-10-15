Pak announces 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan

19:29





"A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban," the foreign office was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.





"During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue," the FO said.





There was no immediate confirmation from the Afghan government.





State-run PTV News earlier reported that the Pakistan armed forces conducted "precision strikes' in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and the capital Kabul.





Citing security sources, it said in a statement on social media that dozens of foreign and Afghan operatives were killed in these precision strikes. -- PTI

