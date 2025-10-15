HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oh Kolkata! Another student raped, classmate arrested

Wed, 15 October 2025
14:38
A second-year student of a private engineering college in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her classmate, and the accused was arrested from the Anandapur area in the southern part of the city, police said. 

The woman, who came to West Bengal to study, filed a complaint against her classmate at the Anandapur Police Station, alleging that she became unconscious after consuming drinks laced with drugs, and later, she was raped by the accused, a senior officer said. 

The police did not reveal the home state of the engineering student. "The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the officer said.

The incident was reported days after a medical college student in West Bengal's Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped when she went outside the campus. The accused went into hiding for a few days, the officer said, adding that he was arrested as he returned home in Anandapur. 

The accused, when produced before a city court, was sent to police custody till October 22. "We have started the investigation, and the details of what happened will be revealed soon," the officer added. PTI

