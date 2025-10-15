HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nothing wrong: Sule on Raj Thackeray's likely MVA inclusion

Wed, 15 October 2025
Amid a buzz about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joining opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in coming together in the national interest. She, however, also made it clear that senior MVA leaders will deliberate and decide on the inclusion of the MNS in the alliance.

Replying to a query if the MVA has found a new ally in Raj Thackeray, Sule said, "There is nothing wrong in coming together in the national interest." "But the decision on including Raj Thackeray in the MVA will be taken by all senior leaders. These are major political decisions and are not made in front of cameras. Such discussions happen in meetings. We will communicate the decision after a meeting," Sule told reporters in Pune. 

Her statement comes a day after Raj Thackeray joined top Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in visiting the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam and flagging alleged irregularities in the poll process, including the voters' rolls. Raj Thackeray's active participation led to a fresh discussion on whether the MNS will join the larger Opposition bloc. -- PTI

