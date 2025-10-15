HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'Nehru began Tryst with Destiny speech in Hindustani'

Wed, 15 October 2025
14:21
India's first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday remembered Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, which is celebrated on October 14 each year to commemorate the mass conversion of India's first Law Minister and his lakhs of followers to Buddhism, renouncing Hinduism. 

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, along with his second wife, Savita Ambedkar, converted to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and administered 22 vows that he had prepared.  

"India celebrated the 2500th anniversary of the Buddha's birth in 1956. It was also on October 14, 1956, that Dr Ambedkar and his wife Dr Savita Ambedkar were formally initiated into Buddhism by the Burmese monk Bhikku Chandiramani in Nagpur. Thereafter, the prime architect of the Indian Constitution offered deeksha to about half a million people assembled at what has come to be greatly revered as Deekshabhumi and also administered them 22 revolutionary oaths prepared by himself," Ramesh posted on X. 

He added, "Re-reading the Constituent Assembly debates after quite some time has revealed a virtually unknown fact. The Constituent Assembly met at 11 PM on Aug 14, 1947. It has been immortalised by Nehru's iconic Tryst with Destiny speech delivered a few minutes before midnight. It is universally known that he rendered this speech after the President of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, delivered his address. 

"But the records reveal something else that has simply not got the attention and recognition it deserves because of the overpowering impact of the Tryst with Destiny speech. 

"After Dr. Rajendra Prasad had spoken, Jawaharlal Nehru started his speech actually in Hindustani and spoke for about 6 mins. It is only after this that the approximately 8 minute Tryst with Destiny followed and became history. Jawaharlal Nehru's speech in Hindustani was lyrical and captured the essence of his Tryst with Destiny speech. It is, in its own right, amongst the greatest Hindustani speeches of the 20th century. Fortunately both the text of the Hindustani speech and an audio recording of it are available."

