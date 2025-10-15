HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi's slogan for Bihar polls: Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
20:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Bihar to reach out to every household to spread awareness about the schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government, and gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Isse banegi sushashan ki sarkar". 

Interacting with BJP workers in the poll-bound state through the NaMo app, the prime minister asserted the need to make every booth strong to ensure the party's victory. 

He encouraged booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them. 

"Party wins when every booth is strong," Modi said after greeting the workers in Bhojpuri. The prime minister said "every booth worker is Modi" in his or her area and asked them to give a guarantee on his behalf to voters about government schemes. 

"Booth workers in Bihar should also show and share videos about various government schemes to families in their areas," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

Pakistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following deadly border clashes. The agreement aims to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict.

LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA
LIVE! WB Guv files Durgapur gang-rape report to Prez, MHA

139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh
139 Maoists surrender in two days in Maha, Chhattisgarh

139 Naxalite cadres surrendered in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, marking a significant turning point in the fight against Left Wing Extremism. The surrenders included a top Maoist strategist and were hailed as a sign of the movement's...

Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe
Haryana IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe

The cremation of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took place in Chandigarh following an autopsy, with his wife seeking an impartial probe into his death.

SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali
SC allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, relaxing the ban on green firecrackers as a temporary measure from October 18 to 21. The court has asked pollution control boards to monitor...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO