Modi's slogan for Bihar polls: Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar

20:34





Interacting with BJP workers in the poll-bound state through the NaMo app, the prime minister asserted the need to make every booth strong to ensure the party's victory.





He encouraged booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them.





"Party wins when every booth is strong," Modi said after greeting the workers in Bhojpuri. The prime minister said "every booth worker is Modi" in his or her area and asked them to give a guarantee on his behalf to voters about government schemes.





"Booth workers in Bihar should also show and share videos about various government schemes to families in their areas," he said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Bihar to reach out to every household to spread awareness about the schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government, and gave the slogan "Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar - Isse banegi sushashan ki sarkar".