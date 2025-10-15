HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Konkan Railway celebrates its 35th anniversary, secures new projects of Rs 4,157 cr

Wed, 15 October 2025
23:58
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, which celebrated its 35th Foundation Day on Wednesday, has secured new projects amounting to Rs 4,157 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore in electrification works, a top official said. 

At a ceremony held at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai, KRCL chairman and managing director Santosh Kumar Jha announced that Northern Railway had awarded KRCL a Rs 952-crore contract for the maintenance of engineering, signalling, telecommunication, and electrical assets on the newly constructed KatraBanihal section of the USBRL project for five years. 

Among other key developments, Jha shared that KRCL received environmental clearance and a Letter of Acceptance for the Rs 1,341-crore AnakkampoyilKalladiMeppady Tunnel Road Project. 

Additionally, the Kerala government approved a detailed project report worth Rs 1,482.92 crore for rail connectivity to the Vizhinjam International Seaport. 

Jha noted that the fiscal year 202425 marked the third consecutive profitable year post-COVID, with the corporation achieving a total revenue of Rs 4,202.67 crore and a profit of Rs 137.69 crore. 

KRCL also commenced work on new railway line projects in Odisha, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, including the Khurda RoadBolangir and Taranga HillAbu Road broad gauge lines. -- PTI

