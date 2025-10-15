HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Karnataka govt to probe threat calls received by minister Priyank Kharge

Wed, 15 October 2025
21:11
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara has said the government is taking the threat calls made to minister Priyank Kharge very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway to trace the origin and motive behind them.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he stated that an investigation is underway to identify who made the threat call and where it originated. 

He added that the minister may have expressed demand to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activities in government spaces and the government will take a decision on the issue.

"It is not right to threaten him for that. I have instructed to investigate everything," he said.

Kharge, who is Karnataka's Electronics, IT/BT, rural development and panchayat raj minister, on Wednesday said that he has been receiving threat calls over the past three days following his remarks on restricting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activities in government schools and colleges.

Asked about speculation around a recent dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the home minister clarified that the gathering was not related to any cabinet reshuffle. 

"It has been two-and-a-half years since this government came to power. The meeting was to appreciate the good work being done. No political issues were discussed," he said. -- PTI

