J-K police attach immovable property of Pak-based terror operative in Reasi

Wed, 15 October 2025
23:26
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror operative in Reasi district, officials said. 

The police attached land measuring more than three kanals at Sildhar village belonging to Sharif Mirasi under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said. 

The action was linked to a terror case registered at the Mahore police station under various sections of law. 

Mirasi joined terrorist ranks in 2000 and later fled to Pakistan in 2010 to procure arms and ammunition and receive training to wage a war against India, police said. 

 He was initially affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and later became associated with Lashkar-e-Taiyba, actively facilitating terrorism in the Union territory from across the border, they said. 

Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh said the move was part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers. 

"The attachment of property sends a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country,' the SSP said. -- PTI

