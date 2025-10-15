HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian-origin US advisor arrested over secret documents

Wed, 15 October 2025
08:42
Ashley J Tellis, an India-born US advisor on foreign policy, has been arrested and charged with unlawfully retaining classified national defence information and allegedly meeting with Chinese officials on several occasions.

Tellis, 64, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, was taken into custody over the weekend following a federal investigation into his handling of restricted government material. Prosecutors allege that Tellis violated 18 USC 793(e), which prohibits unauthorised possession or retention of defence-related documents.

He was charged with violating federal law that dictates the retention of national defence information. The 64-year-old, born in India and now a naturalised US citizen, is considered one of America's most prominent experts on India. He played a significant role in the India-US civil nuclear deal talks in the mid-2000s.

